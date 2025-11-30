Defacement of Company Bagh wall sparks concern among Amritsar residents

Defacement of the public property, particularly sites with historical and cultural value, has become a serious concern in the city, with residents expressing frustration over the unchecked spread of illegal advertisements. The peripheral wall of the Company Bagh, one of the city’s most prominent and historic green spaces, is now dotted with posters of quacks, self-styled godmen and unauthorised service providers, leaving the structure looking neglected and visually cluttered.

Residents say despite repeated appeals, no strict action has been taken to curb the practice. They complain that the people involved in such illegal advertising put up posters overnight, targeting highly visible public spaces where enforcement is weak. “Every week the wall looks worse. There are new posters on top of old ones. It feels like no one is bothered about protecting our heritage,” said a local resident who visits the bagh every day.

What makes defacement more disappointing is the fact that in 2016, the entire peripheral wall of the Company Bagh was specially painted with tribal-style illustrations as part of a beautification project. The colourful artwork, created by artists, was widely appreciated at the time and had added aesthetic value to the historic surroundings. However, over the years, most of these illustrations have been buried under layers of crude posters, peeling paper, and glue stains.

Residents say repeated defacement reflects lack of monitoring and insufficient penalties for offenders. They have urged the Municipal Corporation to launch strict drives against illegal advertisers and impose heavy fines to deter future violations.

A local activist, Harjeet Singh says the issue extends beyond cleanliness. “Company Bagh is not just a park. It is part of the city’s shared history. Allowing its walls to be misused shows how casually we treat our public assets,” he said.

The residents say, “Most posters have names, addresses and phone numbers of the advertisers. It is not difficult for the administration to track and take action against these culprits.”