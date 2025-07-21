As the city grapples with the ongoing dengue and malaria season, a defunct fountain at the Nehru Shopping Complex has become a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes. The fountain, which was installed to beautify the area, stopped functioning soon after its installation in the year 2023 and has since become a stagnant water body, perfect for breeding of mosquitoes.

Advertisement

Despite the efforts of the authorities to conduct inspections and hold awareness events to prevent the spread of dengue and malaria, the defunct fountain has been overlooked. The stagnant water in the fountain is visible, with algae and trash accumulating inside, making it an ideal spot for mosquito larvae to thrive.

As part of the efforts being made to prevent the outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases, every Friday is being observed as a dry day. Numerous awareness events are also being organised every week. But it seems that the information about these efforts has not yet reached the Amritsar Improvement Trust office.

Advertisement

Locals have expressed concern over the neglect of the fountain, which is located in a prime area of the city. “It is ironic that while the authorities are busy spreading awareness about dengue and malaria, they are neglecting a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes right in the heart of the city,” said Baljeet Singh, a frequent visitor to the complex.

The Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT), responsible for the fountain’s construction, has faced criticism for its handling of the project. The Trust had promised to repair the fountain, but no action has been taken so far.

Advertisement

Located behind the statue of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the fountain was intended to beautify the area. However, it has instead become an eyesore and a breeding ground for mosquitoes, with visitors and locals alike expressing frustration over the waste of resources.

The shopkeepers and visitors demanded that as the dengue season continues to pose a threat to public health, the authorities must take immediate action to address the issue and prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. Repairing the fountain and ensuring proper maintenance of public spaces can go a long way in preventing the spread of dengue and malaria in the city, they stated. With the monsoon here to stay for a while, officials may well pay heed to it.