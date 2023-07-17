Defunct traffic lights force commuters to take detour at Putligarh Chowk

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 16

After failing to make commuters follow rules and check frequent traffic snarls, it seems cops have found an easy way to check vehicular congestion at Putligarh Chowk by closing the central verge.

Residents of the area say the chowk was barricaded around five months ago. Since then, commuters are facing inconvenience.

The barricading is troubling shopkeepers as they have to take long detours to reach their destinations.

A trader said, “For a person coming from Gurdwara Pipli Sahib side there is no option but to turn towards Khalsa College which is 1.5 km away and then take a U-turn if he wants to go towards Gawal Mandi Chowk.”

He said, “If coming from Gawal Mandi, one has to turn towards the railway station and then take a U-turn from Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk, which is nearly 2 km away, to go towards Pipli Sahib Gurdwara.”

Ashok Kumar, a trader running a grocery store, said, “People are forced to travel 3 to 4 km extra just because the gap in the central verge has been blocked. This has rendered traffic signals redundant.”

The shopkeepers say both the U-turns have traffic signals which are being followed by commuters.

Another shopkeeper Manmohan Chohan said, “The barricading was seen around five months ago when the railway overbridge at 22 number fatak was being constructed. With no other road available, the rush at Putligarh Chowk increased and caused traffic jams.”

Chohan said the railway overbridge was opened for the public. He said the traffic police should open Putligarh Chowk Road central verge.

He said the police could easily monitor vehicles if signals were made functional and issue challans if someone did not follow traffic rules.