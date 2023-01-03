Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, January 2

Commuters, including tourists and students, are a harried lot while commuting on the GT road — from Sadar chowk to Puttalighar chowk — these days, the reason being that traffic lights on the stretch have been lying defunct.

Gurjeet Singh, a driver associated with an online tour and travel agency, said he regularly drives on the road to take visitors to Attari for the retreat ceremony near the international border. He said the stretch was fraught with risks due to the high flow of light and heavy vehicles, that too without traffic lights. Many commuters, especially youngsters, tend to accelerate their vehicles at the intersections, resulting in a perilous situation.

Notably, the 4-km stretch ahead of the Puttalighar chowk to India Gate houses a number of educational institutions, including Khalsa College for Women, the iconic Khalsa College (autonomous), Khalsa College of Law, Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences affiliated to GADVASU, Khalsa College of Pharmacy (PTU), Khalsa College of Nursing, Agriculture College, Khalsa College of Education, Khalsa Collegiate School, Guru Nanak Dev University, Government Polytechnic, Indian Institute of Management’s temporary campus and the Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), being run by the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. Thus a large number of students and faculty use the road which is but natural.

Balpreet Singh, who operates a store on GT road, said the traffic scene becomes chaotic in the evening at the intersections of Sadar, Bhagwan Valmiki and Puttalighar chowk. Unregulated traffic moving at its will accentuates the risk of accidents.

When contacted, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the complaint has been forwarded to the department concerned to replace the faulty traffic signals.