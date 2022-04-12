Delay may put pressure on students: Teachers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 11

The Punjab School Education Board’s (PSEB’s) revised date sheet that has deferred the term-II examinations of Class XII has once again put students in a fix, especially the ones who will be taking various competitive exams.

According to the revised date sheet, the exams from Class XII will commence from April 24 and stretch till May 23. Earlier, the board exams for Class XII used to be conducted somewhere between mid-March and mid-April. But the stretched exam schedule till May 23 means that students who will be taking various competitive exams will have less time to prepare.

The revised dates have been announced for several subjects, including economics, physical education and sports, business studies and public administration, among others. Sandeep, a teacher from Sun Valley School, said: “The entire schedule for PSEB Class XII has been affected due to the delayed exam schedule for Class V and Class VIII. Students of Class XII will be taking competitive exams, most of them scheduled between June and July. With boards ending by May 23, they will only have a few weeks to prepare for these exams. Also, the delay in Class X boards will mean that teachers will be dealing with outgoing and incoming classes simultaneously.”

The NTA has recently released the schedule of JEE (Main) and NEET. Meanwhile, the practical syllabus of Class X and XII students are being completed before they begin with the board schedule. “Class VIII board exams are underway and the revised schedule for Class XII boards will affect students of science streams as exams for several subjects have been scheduled in the last three to four days. Subjects such as physics have been kept till last of the schedule in May. For the last three years, the PSEB is acting like it’s dechannelised as it is frequently changing date sheets. Students need time to de-stress and prepare for the competitive exams. Earlier, the results used to be declared by the first week of May and kids used to have enough time to prepare for the competitive exams. But this time, students of Class XII might not have enough time at hand to cope with boards as well as competitive exams,” said Germanjit Singh, a physics teacher for Class XII, from Government Senior Secondary School, Jabbowal.