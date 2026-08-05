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Home / Amritsar / Delayed LPG supply forces schools to use firewood for cooking mid-day meal

Delayed LPG supply forces schools to use firewood for cooking mid-day meal

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:30 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Several government schools have also reported thefts of LPG cylinders. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Vijay Dutt, a member of the Punjab State Food Commission, on Tuesday conducted surprise inspections of government schools and anganwadi centres in the Manawala area of Jandiala Block and Talwandi Dogra village in Amritsar. During the visit, he reviewed the ground-level implementation of schemes being run under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.

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During the inspection, it was found that several schools were still using firewood to cook mid-day meals. Although the state government has been promoting improved kitchen infrastructure and smokeless cooking, the absence of a reliable LPG cylinder supply has forced schools to continue using the traditional method.

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“The problem of inconsistent LPG supply is because the local Indane Gas Agency is not delivering cylinders on time, forcing the school to prepare mid-day meals using firewood on several occasions. We have reported the matter to the authorities concerned, but the erratic supply continues. Several government schools in the area face the same problem,” said a cook at Government Primary Smart School, Talwandi Dogra village. Schools in the Jandiala Guru and Manawala areas have also been relying on firewood due to delayed LPG deliveries.

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Since March 2026, when LPG supply shortages were reported from different parts of the country, several government schools have also reported thefts of LPG cylinders. Teachers have complained about delayed refills and unreliable doorstep delivery.

Taking serious note of the issue, Vijay Dutt assured that he would immediately raise the matter with the authorities concerned and the gas agency to ensure an early resolution. He said the preparation of meals for schoolchildren should not be affected under any circumstances and that necessary measures would be taken to prevent such disruptions in the future.

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“There is no issue regarding delays in reimbursement for LPG cylinders, but we will ask the local supplier to ensure uninterrupted supply, as smokeless cooking in government schools remains a priority,” he said.

Vijay Dutt also inspected the quality of food served to children, cleanliness, kitchen arrangements and the availability of safe drinking water.

He directed school managements to conduct periodic TDS testing of drinking water and maintain the Food Taste Register regularly. He emphasised the importance of regular health check-ups for both students and mid-day meal cooks.

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