Delegates from UK, Italy explore Phulkari as form of women’s expression

In a vibrant celebration of Punjab’s cultural heritage, a special Phulkari embroidery workshop was organised at village Gohalwar, located on the Tarn Taran road, by national awardee Paramjeet Kaur Kapoor, an eminent Phulkari artist and designer, known for her exceptional contribution to the revival and promotion of traditional hand embroidery. The event brought together an international delegation from the United Kingdom and Italy, offering them a first-hand experience of one of India’s most treasured textile arts.

Advertisement

Phulkari — literally meaning “flower work” — is an age-old embroidery tradition of Punjab, recognised worldwide for its colourful patterns, intricate stitching and deep cultural significance. During the workshop, Paramjeet Kaur Kapoor demonstrated the meticulous techniques involved in Phulkari embroidery, from thread selection and fabric preparation to the creation of signature motifs such as bagh, chope and sainchi. Each stitch, she explained, carries stories of Punjabi womanhood, resilience and joy.

Advertisement

The delegates showed keen interest in understanding the symbolism behind the designs and the social importance of Phulkari as a form of women’s expression and empowerment. They interacted with the artisans, appreciating their craftsmanship and dedication to preserving traditional skills in an increasingly mechanised world.

Advertisement

Paramjeet Kaur Kapoor emphasised the need to encourage young artisans to continue this legacy. “Phulkari is not just embroidery; it is an emotional and cultural expression of Punjab’s spirit. Workshops like these help build bridges between cultures and highlight the beauty of handmade art,” she remarked.

The representatives from Italy and the United Kingdom expressed their admiration for the skill and creativity of the artisans, calling the workshop an enriching cultural exchange. They also discussed the possibilities of collaboration in promoting handmade Indian textiles in global markets and supporting fair trade for rural craft communities.

Advertisement

Local artisans and women participants from nearby villages also attended the event, gaining valuable insights and inspiration from the demonstration. The workshop served as an important platform to encourage self-employment for women and showcase Punjab’s artistic excellence on an international stage so as to bring them before a much wider audience and pitch their creativity and artistic elegance.

The event concluded with a cultural interaction session where delegates tried their hands at Phulkari stitching and were presented with handmade souvenirs crafted by local artisans.

wuw