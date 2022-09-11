Delhi girl raped by doctor in Amritsar

Amritsar, September 10

A Delhi girl has accused a doctor, also of Delhi, of raping her after bringing her to Amritsar four days ago. She alleged the accused brought her to the holy city on the pretext of providing her a job.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Madhu Vihar police station in Delhi where the Delhi police registered a zero FIR and forwarded it to the city police for further investigation and action.

Civil Lines police have registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC against the suspect, identified as Dr Vijay Kumar, of Bihari Colony in North East Delhi. The police said further investigations were in progress and efforts were on to nab the accused doctor. The medical examination of the victim would be conducted, said the police. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth after luring her for marriage. The victim’s mother accused the youth of kidnapping and raping her daughter.

The complainant, a resident of Kunjar tehsil in Batala, Gurdaspur, now residing in Mohali, in her complaint to the local police on August 26 alleged that her daughter and the accused were friends. She alleged on April 20, the accused lured her daughter and took her to Amritsar (from Jalandhar) where he raped her.

On her complaint, the police registered a case under the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act.

The accused has not been arrested yet, said the police.