Taranjit Singh Sandhu, former diplomat and son of Guru Nanak Dev University’s first Vice-Chancellor, Bishan Singh Samundri, recently visited the university after being named the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi, and interacted with students and faculty.

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He recalled memories of his time as a student of the university, and his father’s time as the founding Vice-Chancellor of the university, sharing several incidents. He was accompanied by his wife Reenat Sandhu, former Ambassador of India to the Netherlands.

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Affirming his commitment towards building GNDU as one of the best higher education institutions, he said special attention must be given to skill-based education and technological awareness to prepare the younger generation for global opportunities.

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Earlier, he paid obeisance at Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh, seeking the blessings of the Guru.

He also visited the VC’s residence — which he once called home, when his father was the Vice-Chancellor.

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Sandhu said the foresight and commitment to society of his father, and grandfather Teja Singh Samundri served as major contributions to strengthening education and social awareness in Punjab.

He added that, when educational opportunities in the region were limited, visionary leadership laid strong academic foundations through institutions such as Guru Nanak Dev University.

He called the Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh movement as one of the earliest successful examples of non-violent movements, demonstrating the power of collective courage and moral strength.

His grandfather Teja Singh Samundri was one of key figures in the movement, helping coordinate the overall strategy of the Akali volunteers (jathas), who went daily to disputed land.

“In the modern era, the responsibility of universities cannot remain limited to merely awarding degrees, but should extend to connecting students with skills and innovative technology. New technological tools, such as those using artificial intelligence, are rapidly transforming the world of knowledge at the global level. We can, therefore, either catch up or lag behind in this technology race,” he said.

“Amritsar and GNDU serve as historical and cultural significant centres in the state. These have played an important role in strengthening democratic traditions and social movements in the country,” Sandhu added.

In his address, GNDU Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh linked the university’s present achievements with the original vision of Bishan Singh Samundri.

He said, in 1969, when Guru Nanak Dev University was established, Samundri acquired land, mobilised resources, supervised construction and recruited capable teachers on the basis of merit, guided by the fundamental principle that education should serve society.

“The imprint of this vision is reflected in every department and tradition of the university, and the presence of Taranjit Singh Sandhu feels like the return of the university’s founding spirit,” said the VC.

Former Ambassador and fellow GNDU alum Navdeep Singh Suri was also present at the event.