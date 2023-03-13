Delhi man dies of electrocution

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

Chanpreet Singh, a resident of Delhi, was electrocuted to death in a hotel near a shopping mall on Batala Road here three days ago. However, the incident came to light when his contractor, who brought him here, took his body back to Delhi without informing the local police.

A police team went to Delhi and following a complaint by the deceased’s elder brother Jaspreet Singh, the police booked the contractor, Ajit Singh of Tilak Nagar, and his son for causing death by negligence and destroying evidence. No arrest has been made so far.

Assistant Sub Inspector Shiv Kumar, the investigating officer, said Ajit brought the victim for some work to a hotel near Celebration Shopping Mall on Batala Road on March 7, where he died due to electrocution on March 9. However, the accused did not inform the local police and took his body in an ambulance to Delhi. He said as per the family, they buried his body for reviving him. He said people informed the Delhi Police, who took the body into custody.

The Amritsar police got his post-mortem conducted at Delhi and a case under Sections 304-A and 201 of the IPC was registered against Ajit and his son. Further probe was on and raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.