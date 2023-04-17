Delhi natives booked for kidnapping

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 16

A boy and his alleged girlfriend were kidnapped from the Gate Khazana area here on Friday night when they went to take medicine. The suspects were identified as family members of the girl, Isha, who has been living with the boy, Nishat Ghai, a city resident, for past several days.

Rajni Ghai, mother of the victim, told the police that Isha was her son’s girlfriend and she was living with them for the past several days. She said they went to take medicine late on Friday evening when Isha’s family members, including her father, kidnapped them. The suspects bundled them in a car and fled from the spot.

Gurbinder Singh, SHO of the Gate Hakima police station, said the boy was recovered from Delhi. The girl, who was married, was having an affair with the boy. The police have registered a case against Isha’s father Parmod and relatives Kunal, Amir Chand and unidentified persons, all residents of Delhi.