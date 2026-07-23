Amritsar: No light at end of tunnel, say 2025 Ravi flood victims

A year has passed since the Ravi unleashed devastating floods across villages in the rural Ajnala belt. The disaster has long faded from headlines, but for affected families, the struggle to rebuild their lives continues to this day.

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An apt example of how floods changed lives is Sukhwinder Singh of Machiwal village.

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Every day, Sukhwinder goes to his deserted poultry shed, where he keeps himself busy with small, unnecessary chores as the shed is empty. The idea is to stay away from his wife and parents, who often ask about the future.

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Unable to answer those questions, Sukhwinder remains hopeful that someday, his fortune would change. So far, that hope remains unfulfilled.

His memories of the flood are still vivid. His voice trembles as he recalls the morning when the river breached the area.

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“The entire previous night was spent trying to save our village. People were reinforcing the embankments with whatever material they could find. Around 5.30 in the morning, the water came rushing in. My brother and I were at the poultry farm. There were 6,000 fully grown chickens inside the shed,” he said.

“We barely had enough time to switch off the inverter to save birds from electrocution. The shed was quickly inundated. Most of the chickens drowned. We had neither the time nor the means to save them.”

Within minutes, years of hard work were washed away. Sukhwinder had built the poultry shed at a cost of nearly Rs 10 lakh through a bank loan. Before the floods struck, the business had begun showing promise.

“We had successfully sold three batches of chickens and were finally seeing the rewards of our labour. Everything seemed to be falling into place,” he recalled.

Today, the family remains burdened by debt. Unable

to resume operations, Sukhwinder has not paid even the interest on the loan over the past year. “The outstanding amount has now risen to nearly Rs 8 lakh. Had the floods not occurred, we could have cleared the loan by now,” he said.

His greatest concern, however, is the future of the farm. Poultry companies are unwilling to place birds in the shed, fearing another flood-related loss. He said, “They believe the area remains vulnerable and do not want to take the risk.”

For him, the compensation process brought little relief. Sukhwinder claimed that officials who surveyed the damage offered compensation for only 50 birds.

“I lost 6,000 chickens. When they said they could compensate me for just 50, it felt like an insult,” he said. For many others like Sukhwinder, who lost their homes, livelihoods and crops to the calamity, the flood is far from over.

Avtar Singh of Ghonewal said, “The government and people may think that life has returned to normal, but it has not.”

He stated that 67 farmers in the village were still awaiting compensation. Despite their efforts to rebuild their lives, many continued to struggle.

“Some have lost less, while others have lost more. But for us, it is far from over,” he said.