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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar sees highest rainfall in two decades; border belt put on alert

Amritsar sees highest rainfall in two decades; border belt put on alert

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:40 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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A two-wheeler rider braves rain in Amritsar on Wednesday: Photo: Vishal kumar
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According to the IMD weather data, Amritsar has recorded its heaviest 24-hour rainfall in at least two decades.

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The city received 185 mm rain of rainfall, which is above normal for the entire month of July (between July 21 and July 22.

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The IMD update stated that more moderate-to-heavy rain spells were likely during the next three days, with a possibility of thunderstorm and squall.

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Incessant rains lashed the holy city, throwing life out of gear by causing waterlogging in most parts of the city for the second consecutive day.

The rainfall also caused a sharp drop in the day temperature, with the average temperature being recorded between 26-28 degrees Celsius, whereas it touched 48 degrees Celsius a few days ago.

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In the low-lying localities in Amritsar in Putlighar, Chheharta, Rani KA Bagh, Kot Khalsa, Sultanwind and Maqboolpura, the streets and roads got inundated, with the vehicular movement coming to a halt.

A two-hour traffic congestion was reported on the GNDU stretch of the GT road till the Khalsa College crossing and Putlighar chowk.

Rainwater remained stagnant for hours despite the Municipal Corporation operating disposal pumps in several areas.

Waterlogging was also reported from several upscale neighbourhoods as well as unplanned colonies, where residents complained of poor drainage infrastructure. With more rainfall predicted in the days to come, the border belt areas, including Ajnala and Ramdas, have been put on alert.

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