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Home / Amritsar / Delhi stir spills over to Amritsar as farmers, workers demand Gyanesh’s ouster

Delhi stir spills over to Amritsar as farmers, workers demand Gyanesh’s ouster

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:53 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Members of the Citizen Forum Amritsar take out a march from the Bhandari Bridge towards the Hall Gate Chowk in Amritsar
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Condemning the use of force against those protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, the Citizen Forum Amritsar today took out a march from the Bhandari Bridge towards the Hall Gate Chowk and burnt an effigy of the Union Government.

Forum members said action against peaceful protesters was uncalled for.

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Organisation’s leader Kamaljit Kaur demanded that the SIR exercise be stopped and voter deletion undone.

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In a statement, Ratan Singh Randhawa of the Jamhuri Kisan Sabha and Sumeet Singh, a state-level leader of the Tarksheel Society, said the large-scale deletion of voters was being carried out to serve the political interests of the BJP.

They added that police personnel were preventing demonstrations, detaining journalists and leaders of various organisations at the behest of those in power. The leaders also flayed the Delhi Police over allegations of misconduct and harassment levelled by women protesters.

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Leaders of other organisations said: “Delhi has been turned into a virtual cantonment, with heavy deployment of the police and paramilitary forces. Curbs have also been imposed on trains, domestic flights and metro stations, inconveniencing those travelling to the national capital.”

Reacting to the prevailing situation in the national capital, farm leaders Dr Parvinder Singh Pandori and Balkar Singh Dudhala said the Union Government was undermining the autonomy of institutions and ignoring established rules and laws. They accused the government of attempting to suppress people’s right to protest against its policies and actions.

The speakers appealed to democratic and pro-people organisations to extend support to those protesting against the alleged curbs on civil liberties. They added that public opposition to what they described as “undemocratic and unconstitutional actions” should be heard and respected.

A large number of farmers, labourers and women participated in the protest, raising slogans against the Election Commission and the Union Government.

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