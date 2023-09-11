Delimitation exercise: SC activists question rationale of reserving wards

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 10

Scheduled Caste (SC) activists associated with Central Shri Guru Ravidas Mandir have raised objections over the formation of SC wards with less population of the SC community alleging that the Municipal Corporation has ignored areas where the SC population is above 60 per cent but has not been reserved for the SC candidates.

Pertinently, a survey was conducted on the basis of caste by the Municipal Corporation of Amritsar to reserve the wards for candidates from Scheduled Castes.

Yudhveer, president, Central Shri Guru Ravidas Mandir, said, “I have come to know that the Municipal Corporation of Amritsar has sent the final delimitation report to the Director, Local Government, after rectifying all the errors in the draft. A new map of the delimitation has been prepared in which they have marked the General and reserved category wards. Despite having a caste-based census, the Municipal Corporation reserved the wards by violating the rules. Ward number 66 (new number) has 65.4 per cent SC population but it is not been reserved for the SC candidates. Meanwhile, ward number 83 (new) has only 34.3 per cent SC population but has been reserved for SC candidates.”

“Ignoring the findings of the survey is against the rules. Wards in which a majority of Scheduled Caste population resides should be represented by the SC candidates. Instead of reserving these wards, wards which have a minority population of Scheduled Castes have been reserved. There is some ill-will on the part of MC officials or influential politicians,” alleged a member of the community.

“Ward number 66, 63 and 53 should be reserved for the SC candidates following the caste-based survey conducted by the MC. The government should not issue the final notification until the matter is resolved,” said Yudhveer, president, Central Shri Guru Ravidas Mandir.

Survey conducted on basis of caste