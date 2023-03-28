 Delimitation report not yet public, Amritsar civic body poll may get delayed : The Tribune India

Delimitation report not yet public, Amritsar civic body poll may get delayed

Delimitation report not yet public, Amritsar civic body poll may get delayed

Despite the Municipal Corporation having submitted the delimitation report more than two months back, there has been no further development. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, March 27

Despite the Municipal Corporation having submitted the delimitation report more than two months back, there has been no further development. The MC staff and aspirants for contesting the municipal elections are clueless as to when the civic body elections would be held. The MC conducted a survey of the city and prepared a map of wards with new boundaries between June to December 2022.

In the middle of January, the MC submitted the delimitation report to the Department of Local Bodies. After the submission of the report, the government was supposed to issue a draft notice regarding the new boundaries. As per the process of delimitation, the MC will call for objections and give seven days to submit them. However, the government didn’t make the map of the new boundaries and the report of the survey public officially, whereas all political parties, leaders and poll aspirants get the map.

As per the information, MLAs of five urban constituencies and a large number of councillors belonging to various political parties have already submitted their objections to the civic body after reading the draft report. Most of the objections relate to the change of category of wards. The MC is unable to rectify the errors as the government has not issued the draft notification of delimitation. The MC will amend the boundaries and the number of wards only after the government issues the draft notification. The state government will announce the elections only after the completion of delimitation process in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

Political experts claimed that the MC elections would be held after the Jalandhar

Lok Sabha by-election. Raman Bakshi, former Senior Deputy Mayor said, “The government is not issuing the draft notification. The elections may be delayed by some more months. No one is satisfied with the delimitation survey. The Department of Local Bodies had an election cell to conduct delimitation surveys but the government abolished it. In the absence of professional staff, the MC survey has major errors.”

It is worth mentioning here that the term of the elected MC General House ended on January 22 this year. The MC Commissioner is now the administrator of the House.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

2
Punjab

Nepal puts Amritpal Singh on surveillance list; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee to third country

3
Punjab

Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh

4
Amritsar

Amritpal's associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

5
Diaspora

2 men shot at in gurdwara in US state of California

6
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan gifts himself a swanky SUV worth Rs 10 crore following ‘Pathaan’ success; watch video

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

8
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh woman sworn in as Connecticut's first assistant police chief

10
Amritsar

Air India starts direct flight from Amritsar to UK’s Gatwick

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Parliament passes Union Budget amid Opposition din over Rahul’s disqualification

Parliament passes Union Budget amid Opposition din over Rahul's disqualification

18 parties attend dinner meet at kharge’s house

Rahul told to vacate house by April 23

Rahul told to vacate house by April 23

No data on offshore shell cos owned by Indians, says govt amid Adani row

No data on offshore shell cos owned by Indians, says govt amid Adani row

Amritpal could try to escape via Nepal: India alerts Kathmandu

Amritpal could try to escape via Nepal: India alerts Kathmandu

SSB steps up security along border

Fugitive’s guard ‘Fauji’ arrested

Fugitive's guard 'Fauji' arrested


Cities

View All

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

20 booked on charge of murder bid

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, approves over Rs 733-crore budget for new financial year

Roof of house collapses near Bhaiyan Da Shivala in Amritsar

Ration stopped, rural areas’ beneficiaries stage protest

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

Chandigarh may cut reserve price of liquor vends by 6-10%

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

Chandigarh Heritage panel to take up issues raised by Mayor

Event focuses on Chandigarh art, culture

Suhas Borker elected IIC trustee

Suhas Borker elected IIC trustee

Unitech PMLA case: ED takes possession of Rs 245 crore worth plots in Gurugram

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

Bhagwant Mann dedicates Rs 100 crore projects to Jalandhar as city braces for bypoll

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

Nakodar killings: Gang running extortion racket from jail, industrialists worried

Latifpura oustees heckle Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh, demand rehab, compensation

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

16-year-old raped, 2 booked

NRI woman’s bag snatched

Spl girdawari begins to assess loss to wheat crop due to rain

Civil Hospital contractual staff up in arms

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Minister visits villages to assess crop damage

Farmers reject relief for damage caused to crop

PCS Exam: Former deputy speaker slams Punjab govt over delay

PUTA threatens strike over pending salaries