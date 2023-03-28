Delimitation report not yet public, Amritsar civic body poll may get delayed

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, March 27

Despite the Municipal Corporation having submitted the delimitation report more than two months back, there has been no further development. The MC staff and aspirants for contesting the municipal elections are clueless as to when the civic body elections would be held. The MC conducted a survey of the city and prepared a map of wards with new boundaries between June to December 2022.

In the middle of January, the MC submitted the delimitation report to the Department of Local Bodies. After the submission of the report, the government was supposed to issue a draft notice regarding the new boundaries. As per the process of delimitation, the MC will call for objections and give seven days to submit them. However, the government didn’t make the map of the new boundaries and the report of the survey public officially, whereas all political parties, leaders and poll aspirants get the map.

As per the information, MLAs of five urban constituencies and a large number of councillors belonging to various political parties have already submitted their objections to the civic body after reading the draft report. Most of the objections relate to the change of category of wards. The MC is unable to rectify the errors as the government has not issued the draft notification of delimitation. The MC will amend the boundaries and the number of wards only after the government issues the draft notification. The state government will announce the elections only after the completion of delimitation process in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

Political experts claimed that the MC elections would be held after the Jalandhar

Lok Sabha by-election. Raman Bakshi, former Senior Deputy Mayor said, “The government is not issuing the draft notification. The elections may be delayed by some more months. No one is satisfied with the delimitation survey. The Department of Local Bodies had an election cell to conduct delimitation surveys but the government abolished it. In the absence of professional staff, the MC survey has major errors.”

It is worth mentioning here that the term of the elected MC General House ended on January 22 this year. The MC Commissioner is now the administrator of the House.