Delivery boy robbed of cash, phone

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

A delivery boy working with a courier company was looted by three unidentified armed persons in the Jandiala Guru area here on Thursday when he was on his way to work in Amritsar.

The victim, Chandandeep Singh of Dhirekot village, told the police that he was out to deliver some parcels in Jandiala Guru on Thursday. He said at around 3.30 pm, when he was on his way back to the office after delivering the parcel at a colony, three motorcycle-borne miscreants waylaid him in the middle of road. He said they thrashed him. One of them took out a pistol and snatched his mobile and Rs 10,000 cash, before fleeing the spot.

The Jandiala police have registered a case has been registered under Sections 379-B and 427 of IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The police said an investigation is under way.