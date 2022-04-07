Democratic Teachers’ Front condemns Education Minister’s statement

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 6

The district unit of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) lodged a protest against Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer here on Wednesday for threatening teachers with stern departmental action.

The minister threatened teachers who were demonstrating in front of his residence in Barnala. Teachers had been demanding to join at their choice of posting, which was allotted to them in their transfer orders issued by the department months back. These orders could not be implemented as ban was imposed due to the poll code.

Nachhatar Singh, district president, and Kashmir Singh Chohla said their genuine demands should be accepted. They demanded to resolve the issue with sympathetic attitude. The organisation warned that in case the Education Minister’s attitude remained adamant, the teachers would be forced to go on an agitation path. —