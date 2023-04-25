Demolished old canal building posing health risk to residents

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, April 24

Residents of colonies situated around the Canal Office complain that non-lifting of earth has been causing health and hygiene problems in the area.

Rajesh, a resident of the adjoining Mahindra Colony, said clouds of dust rise on a windy day. “It not only reduces the visibility but also soils clothes besides affecting our health,” he said.

Sneha, a local resident, said they found their terrace covered under a thick layer of dust many a time. Its tiny particles even managed to make their way inside the closed doors and windows through small pores.

Residents complained that earlier it had taken six years for the Water Resources Department to complete the documentation work before starting demolition of the old and rickety structure.

The building is now being constructed on nearly two acres of prime land. Notably, the department used to be known as the Canal Department earlier and housed the drainage wing as well as the Irrigation and Power Research Institute (IPRI). Its local office had an illustrious history of carrying out research and design of dams in the state, including the iconic Bhakra Dam.

Charanjit Singh, Executive Engineer, said the earth would soon be used to refill the excavated basement. As an administrative building was being raised to house the staff of irrigation, power research, drainage and mining departments, it will take one more year to complete the project. Once complete, the building will have the capacity to entertain nearly 3,000 employees, he added.