Demolition drive initiated at illegal colony on Tarn Taran road

In a strict action against illegal urban expansion, the Amritsar Development Authority (ADA), operating under the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA), launched a demolition drive at an unauthorised colony that was under development on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran road.

The operation was led by District Town Planner (Regulatory) Gursewak Singh Aulakh, in the presence of Duty Magistrate Jagbir Singh, ADA Sub-Divisional Engineer and officials from the Chheharta police station.

Officials of the regulatory wing said the colony was being illegally developed near the shrine of Baba Naudh Singh, located at Chabba village, along the Tarn Taran road. Despite issuing notices under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995, colony developers ignored government guidelines and continued construction. As a result, demolition was undertaken to halt illegal development of the colony.

The authorities stated that such unauthorised projects pose a significant threat to the city’s planned growth and violate legal norms meant to regulate urban expansion. Officials clarified that, under the amended provisions of the PAPRA Act, 1995 (as amended in 2024), individuals involved in illegal establishment of colonies could face imprisonment of five to 10 years, along with fine ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 5 crore.

So far, the ADA has written to the Police Department to register FIRs against 16 colonisers and unauthorised developers operating across the district.

Besides demolitions, PUDA’s regulatory wing has been routinely inspecting sites where unauthorised construction or colony development is suspected, issuing legal notices and directing the police to proceed with further legal action against violators.

The District Town Planner also made a public appeal urging residents not to purchase plots in unauthorised colonies that are not approved by PUDA. He advised prospective buyers to verify whether a colony had received official sanction before investing, so as to avoid financial losses or future legal complications.

Furthermore, the public has been requested to obtain all necessary approvals from PUDA before initiating any kind of construction or development within the district.