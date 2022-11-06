Dengue cases on the rise in Amritsar district, tally 230

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 5

With dengue cases continuing to increase, the residents are a worried lot and demand from the administration to arrange for regular fogging in residential areas. The district has reported a total of 230 dengue cases so far.

The authorities stated that no death due to the disease has been reported so far.

Apart from dengue, other viral infections are also troubling residents. A resident, Satinder Singh, said: “I have been experiencing symptoms such as fever, fatigue and decrease in platelet count. But my dengue test report is negative.”

The district health officials stated that dengue-like symptoms can be experienced in other viral infections too. As per government guidelines, a patient is considered a dengue positive case only if he tests positive in Mac Eliza test.

District Epidemiologist Dr Madan Mohan said people should use mosquito repellents and wear full-sleeved clothes to protect them from mosquito bites. “Dengue is an easily preventable disease. We can check mosquito breeding in houses by draining out water from the items which can hold water,” he said.

Dr Madan said people should also dedicate a day to inspect their households and surroundings. On the administrative front, the district is also continuing with its inspection of public and private buildings to detect mosquito larvae and issue challans. “We have issued a record number of 2,400 challans, the highest in the state for detection of mosquito larvae,” said Dr Madan.

Symptoms to watch out

Symptoms of the disease include high grade fever above 102°F, headache, pain in eyes, general body pains, vomiting, skin rashes, which must be monitored for seven to 10 days by medical experts.

Dos

Always keep overhead tanks properly covered

Drain out water from coolers and scrub these dry once a week

In case of fever, get your blood examined at the earliest

Take full treatment if infected

Don’ts