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Home / Amritsar / Dengue larvae found at 22 spots in Amritsar; health teams step up surveillance

Dengue larvae found at 22 spots in Amritsar; health teams step up surveillance

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:42 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Officials of the Health Department conduct fogging in Amritsar.
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The Health Department has intensified its anti-dengue campaign in the city after larvae were detected at 22 locations during inspections conducted by its teams.

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Health officials said strict action is being taken to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, with notices being issued to people found violating dengue prevention guidelines.

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According to department officials, more than 125 teams have been deployed across the district to conduct surveillance and inspect areas vulnerable to mosquito breeding. The teams are carrying out door-to-door checks, examining water containers, coolers, flower pots, discarded tyres and other places where stagnant water can accumulate.

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The department has identified several sensitive areas, including Ram Bagh, Jahajgarh, Putlighar, Majitha Road, Ranjit Avenue and other localities, where intensified monitoring is underway. Residents have been advised not to allow water to accumulate in or around their homes. Officials warned that repeated violations could invite legal action and penalties.

District Epidemiologist Dr Harjot Kaur said dengue is a serious viral disease transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes. She urged residents to remain vigilant and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, body aches, pain behind the eyes, nausea or skin rashes.

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The department has also appealed to citizens to cooperate with field teams and follow preventive measures. Residents have been advised to empty and clean water storage containers every week, keep overhead tanks covered, change the water in coolers regularly and maintain cleanliness in their surroundings.

Health officials emphasised that community participation is crucial to controlling dengue. They urged people to immediately report mosquito-breeding sites to the department so that timely action can be taken.

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