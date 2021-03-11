BRIEFLY

Dengue task force meet held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A meeting of the district task force in view of the dengue season was held here at the District Administrative Complex. It was attended by the officials of the MC, Local Bodies, Punjab Roadways, Education Department, Water Supply Department, government and private medical colleges, fisheries, panchayats, food supply, mandi board and IMA representatives. Presiding over the meeting, DC (general) Sanjeev Sharma instructed all departments to work as a team with the Health Department to prevent dengue. He said focus should be on checking the breeding of dengue mosquito by raising awareness. TNS

City’s 1st e-auto under Raahi

Amritsar: To improve public transportation in the city and check rising pollution, the first e-auto, under the Smart City project’s Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaw in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) scheme, was handed over to Narinder Singh Chaudhary, vice-president, Amritsar Auto Rickshaw Transport Cooperative Society. The keys were delivered by Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi. Rishi said two private transport companies have been enlisted under the scheme. He said any auto-rickshaw driver who wants to exchange his old auto with an e-auto can file his application with the two companies —Mahindra and Piaggio. He said the driver would not only get a subsidy of Rs. 75,000 but also an easy loan from SBI. MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said the new e-autos would not only help in checking pollution, but also decrease running cost of drivers. He claimed that the cost of travelling a distance of 1-km in a diesel auto is over Rs. 4, but with e-auto it gets reduced to 68 paisa per km. TNS

Play on Guru Nanak’s life

Amritsar: Students of the department of theatre of Khalsa College staged a play “Vismaad” on the concluding day of Rangmanch Utsav, a three-day theatre festival, at GNDU. Directed by Immanual Singh, a noted theatre person, the play was inspired by Guru’s life. The play had earlier been staged at Singhu Border during farmers’ protest and at various other platforms. It talked about the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and depicted the history of Punjab. Written by Divender Singh, it attempted to give a message to follow Guru Nanak’s teachings and principles as a way of life. Immanual said since theatre possessed the power to engage and empower, plays based on social issues must be encouraged. Another play based on social issues ‘Jooth’ was staged by Awaaz Rangmanch Toli, Gurdaspur. The play was an autobiographical account of ‘Om Prakash Valmiki, a poet and short story writer. Om Prakash through his work highlights the importance of literature in providing a platform for disseminating knowledge about Dalit lives and their experiences. His work stands out as extraordinary for its sheer realistic detail on caste oppression and struggle of weaker castes to get included into the mainstream literature in the country.

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Police have registered a case

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch 'Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari' campaign today