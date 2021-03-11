Dengue task force meet held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A meeting of the district task force in view of the dengue season was held here at the District Administrative Complex. It was attended by the officials of the MC, Local Bodies, Punjab Roadways, Education Department, Water Supply Department, government and private medical colleges, fisheries, panchayats, food supply, mandi board and IMA representatives. Presiding over the meeting, DC (general) Sanjeev Sharma instructed all departments to work as a team with the Health Department to prevent dengue. He said focus should be on checking the breeding of dengue mosquito by raising awareness. TNS

City’s 1st e-auto under Raahi

Amritsar: To improve public transportation in the city and check rising pollution, the first e-auto, under the Smart City project’s Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaw in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) scheme, was handed over to Narinder Singh Chaudhary, vice-president, Amritsar Auto Rickshaw Transport Cooperative Society. The keys were delivered by Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi. Rishi said two private transport companies have been enlisted under the scheme. He said any auto-rickshaw driver who wants to exchange his old auto with an e-auto can file his application with the two companies —Mahindra and Piaggio. He said the driver would not only get a subsidy of Rs. 75,000 but also an easy loan from SBI. MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said the new e-autos would not only help in checking pollution, but also decrease running cost of drivers. He claimed that the cost of travelling a distance of 1-km in a diesel auto is over Rs. 4, but with e-auto it gets reduced to 68 paisa per km. TNS

Play on Guru Nanak’s life

Amritsar: Students of the department of theatre of Khalsa College staged a play “Vismaad” on the concluding day of Rangmanch Utsav, a three-day theatre festival, at GNDU. Directed by Immanual Singh, a noted theatre person, the play was inspired by Guru’s life. The play had earlier been staged at Singhu Border during farmers’ protest and at various other platforms. It talked about the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and depicted the history of Punjab. Written by Divender Singh, it attempted to give a message to follow Guru Nanak’s teachings and principles as a way of life. Immanual said since theatre possessed the power to engage and empower, plays based on social issues must be encouraged. Another play based on social issues ‘Jooth’ was staged by Awaaz Rangmanch Toli, Gurdaspur. The play was an autobiographical account of ‘Om Prakash Valmiki, a poet and short story writer. Om Prakash through his work highlights the importance of literature in providing a platform for disseminating knowledge about Dalit lives and their experiences. His work stands out as extraordinary for its sheer realistic detail on caste oppression and struggle of weaker castes to get included into the mainstream literature in the country.