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Home / Amritsar / Denotified castes urge Congress to include demands in manifesto

Denotified castes urge Congress to include demands in manifesto

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:30 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The delegation urged it to include the community’s long-pending demands in the party’s manifesto for the 2027 Assembly elections.
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A delegation of representatives of Vimukt Jatis (denotified castes), led by former Chairman of the Punjab Vimukt Jati Welfare Board Dharambir Singh Mahia, met the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee’s election manifesto committee in Amritsar and urged it to include the community’s long-pending demands in the party’s manifesto for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The delegation apprised the committee of various issues concerning Vimukt Jatis and sought specific commitments for their welfare and socio-economic development in the manifesto.

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The demands were discussed at length during the meeting. Committee Chairman and Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh, Co-Chairman and Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Jalandhar MLA Pargat Singh and former Patiala MLA Hardyal Singh Kamboj assured the delegation that the concerns of Vimukt Jatis would be given priority while finalising the Congress manifesto.

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Among those present were district president of the Congress Vimukt Jati Cell and district president of the Sansi Samaj Kuldeep Singh Mahla Kotli, retired SDO Kuldeep Singh, Sunny Kotli, Gurbhej Singh Chhapa, Kashmir Singh Mahla and other community leaders.

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