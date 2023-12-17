Dense fog claims life of 60-yr-old farmer

Tarn Taran, December 16
A farmer from Piddi village died in a road accident on Friday due to dense fog in the area on the NH-54. The deceased has been identified as Shingara Singh (60).
Nishan Singh, son of the deceased, said his father was going to irrigate wheat fields. He said visibility was low due to dense fog. He said an unidentified vehicle hit his father Shingara Singh near Mai Bhaggo College of Nursing. He received head injuries. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
ASI Satnam Singh, Sadar Police, Tarn Taran, visited the accident spot and registered a case under Section 304-A of the IPC.
