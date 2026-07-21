DEO conducts surprise inspection of border schools in Tarn Tarn

District Education Officer (Elementary/Secondary) Rajeev Kumar Chhabra conducted a surprise inspection of several government schools in the border areas of Valtoha block on Monday to review academic standards, staff attendance and school functioning.

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Accompanied by Block Elementary Education Officer Paras Kumar, Chhabra visited Government Primary Schools (GPS) in Khemkaran-1 and 2, Tut, Bejewel, Rattoke Gurdwara and Bhauwal.

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During the inspection, he reviewed the conduct of the Mission Samarth assessment for Classes III to V and the uploading of test data on the ePunjab app.

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He also encouraged teachers to motivate more Class V students to appear for the entrance examination of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Goindwal Sahib and asked them to intensify preparations for the test.

Chhabra said that from July onwards, students would be taught the full syllabus throughout the school day, with special emphasis on Mathematics, Punjabi and English.

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He directed teachers to strengthen remedial classes for academically weak students.

The DEO also interacted with LKG and UKG students, engaging them in number and colour recognition activities through play-based learning.