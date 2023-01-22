DEO finds discrepancies in distribution of uniforms

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 21

District Education Officer (Elementary) Rajesh Kumar Sharma has taken a note of discrepancies in the distribution of uniforms to the children of pre-primary class in Majitha block and the matter has been reported to the School Education officials and Education Minister, Punjab. The matter was raised by members of the Joint Teachers’ Front against three Block Education Officers (BLOs), who allegedly ignored rules and procedure in allocation of funds for buying and distribution of uniforms to the pre-primary school students.

DEO Rajesh Kumar, while speaking on the matter, said, “The officials had ignored the process otherwise followed for distribution of school uniforms to students. This is the first time that pre-primary students were also given free uniforms by the government like the students of Class 1 to 8. The orders to begin the process of uniform distribution was given on December 28, when funds were allocated for the same.

As per the norms, each school committee invites tenders from vendors and buys uniform from the selected one. Only after the quality assurance, uniforms are distributed among students. The fact that these BLOs gave the order of buying uniforms from one particular vendor without inviting any tenders and later distributed the uniforms.

The matter was reported on Tuesday, when the news of 1,056 children of 51 schools in Majitha block was reported. The DEO office immediately asked the news to be retracted and initiated inquiry.

Meanwhile, the BLOs in question denied any wrong doing and said that they were only following instructions given by the department to distribute uniforms.

Notably, every year the state government allocates funds for free distribution of uniforms among students of government schools, from Class I to VIII. This year pre-primary students were also distributed uniforms.