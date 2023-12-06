DEO holds meet with school officials

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 5

Kanwaljit Singh Dhanju, District Education Officer (DEO) (secondary/elementary), has urged education department officials achieve the targets set for them and pay special attention to sanitation in schools.

Dhanju was speaking at a meeting of block nodal officer, principals, headmasters, school heads and in-charges from across the district. The DEO called on the school heads to make efforts to achieve the 100 per cent success target in the annual board exams of classes VIII, X and XII. He said the department was releasing grants to the schools to update their infrastructure.

He called on the school heads and other officials to work hard to complete the syllabus of the board classes in time. He also brought attention on classes III to VIII, the need to help the students put up a good performance in the annual exams. He asked the officials to devote December 15 to cleaning the school premises. He also instructed them to organise a large-scale Parents Teachers Meeting on December 16, for which he sought the cooperation of parents. The DEO also instructed the school heads to upload photographs on social media on the theme ‘My School, My pride’.

