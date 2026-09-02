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Home / Amritsar / DEO launches 15-day cleanliness drive in district schools

DEO launches 15-day cleanliness drive in district schools

Campaign kicked off in govt, aided, private institutions

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Students take a cleanliness pledge on Tuesday.
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Extending the Swachhta Pakhwada initiative to all government schools in the district, District Education Officer (DEO) Kanwaljit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday announced that a cleanliness drive would be carried out across all government schools in Amritsar from September 1 to September 15.

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Launching the campaign at Government Elementary School, Faizpura, Sandhu said Swachhta Pakhwada was being observed in all government, government-aided and private schools in the district from September 1 to September 15, with the aim of raising awareness about cleanliness.

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Sandhu said that staying healthy required an understanding of the importance of cleanliness, adding that people should keep their surroundings, homes and schools clean and plant and nurture as many trees as possible. Teachers and students at the school also took an oath to dedicate at least 100 hours a year to cleanliness.

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Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, cabinet ministers and local representatives are actively leading the massive 10-day statewide “Mission Clean Punjab” campaign. Running from August 29 to September 7, 2026, the intensive cleanliness drive is aimed at eliminating waste and reflecting the broader goals of national sanitation fortnights such as Swachhta Pakhwada across all districts.

Mayors, municipal councillors and sanitation department employees have been asked to coordinate their efforts and deploy specialised waste-disposal vehicles to ensure the swift removal of waste.

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