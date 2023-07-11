DEO orders officials to review school buildings

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 10

After a review meeting with the district administration today, the district Education Department has issued instructions to its officials to make arrangements for safe rooms in schools across the district.

The meetings was held to review any school building with unsafe floors or roofs that would require immediate attentions. As torrential rains have hit across Punjab, schools have been shut in several areas but in Amritsar, there is no immediate threat of flood, so schools are still functioning.

“The meeting was held today to review the overall situation in district. Although, we have not had any flooding in schools in district, we have issued instructions to officials regarding school buildings in 15-20 schools in district, that need roof replacement and process has been initiated to declare them unsafe. Though, the conditions in these buildings are not critical, they have a single room or a particular structure that requires repair. Most probably these buildings would be cordoned off and students do not sit there anymore,” informed DEO Sushil Kumar Tuli.