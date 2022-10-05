Department approval to raising basement near Rego Bridge raises eyebrows

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

The Local Bodies Department has shot off a communiqué to the Invest Punjab to withdraw the permission of constructing basement given to a commercial unit near the 129-year-old Mahavir railway overbridge (ROB), which is popularly known as Rego Bridge, named after a British officer.

Notably, the ROB was declared unsafe years ago. The commercial building in question has got the approval for three stories in basement, one on the ground floor, besides five stories.

Officials of the civic body fear deep excavation for the basement may weaken the foundation of the ROB as it has been observed in some previous cases in the city.

Meanwhile, the project to re-construct the dilapidated ROB has been hanging fire for the past few years. Its new design was approved by the Railways, but the Local Bodies Department refused to grant permission to it citing non-availability of space to further stretch its ramps on the GT Road. The extension of the ramp on the GT road would not be possible as a vital operational area of the road has already come under the BRTS lane.