Department of Posts in Amritsar does away with additional charge on parcel pick-up

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Amritsar Division, Charanjit Singh on Wednesday flagged off a dedicated large vehicle from Amritsar Head Post Office for doorstep pickup of postal articles from bulk customers.

Charanjit Singh said the Department of Posts was committed to providing doorstep postal services to bulk customers under its motto, “Dak Sewa-Jan Sewa”. He said bulk traders, e-commerce sellers and institutions could now have Speed Post, Registered Post, Parcels and Business Parcels picked up from their homes, shops or offices without any additional charge.

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Earlier, the pickup facility was provided through smaller vehicles, which made it difficult to transport large parcels to the post office. With the deployment of the larger vehicle, parcels will be collected from customers during office hours and brought to the post office, where they will be booked on the same day.

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The facility is also available to new customers who are not registered under the Book Now Pay Later (BNPL) scheme but have a large volume of parcels. Such customers can avail themselves of the service by joining the WhatsApp group of BPC Amritsar.

Charanjit Singh said a dedicated WhatsApp group had been created at BPC Amritsar to facilitate the service for such customers and ensure faster processing.

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He appealed to customers to make use of the pickup facility, describing it as convenient and economical, with India Post offering connectivity across the country along with real-time tracking.