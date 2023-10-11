Department of Posts observes Philately Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

As part of National Postal Week, Vittiya Sashaktikaran Diwas, was observed today. The series of events will conclude on October 13.

The Amritsar division of the Department of Posts (DOP) is celebrating the week with this year’s theme for the World Post Day being ‘Together for trust’.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Amritsar Division, Deepak Sharma said October 11 will be celebrated as Philately Day when seminars and quiz activities will be organised in schools on the theme ‘Digital India for New India’. The next day (October 12) will be celebrated as Mails and Parcel Day. Customer meets would be conducted in which they will be informed about the new initiatives taken under various parcel and mail services like end-to-end tracking, expected date of delivery, return pick-up, COD facility, click and book service and OTP-based delivery.

The concluding day will be celebrated as ‘Antyodaya Diwas’ where awareness camps will be organised in rural and remote areas, in addition to the urban slums for Aadhaar enrollment and updation. People will also be made aware about various social security measures like Jan Suraksha Scheme, Aadhaar enabled payment service, social security pension, direct benefit transfer, etc.