Depleting green cover a cause for concern

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 9

Residents are worried as the city is losing its green cover. Gardens are filled with concrete in the name of development. A number of NGOs, activists and environmentalists have been demonstrating against the proposed sports complex and the cycling track in Sakatari Bagh as a large number of trees would be axed for the construction.

Commuters, especially cyclists and two-wheeler riders, have to bear scorching sunshine in the absence of shady trees along roads. Earlier there were a large number of fully grown shady trees on the Mall Road, Court Road, GT Road and Circular Road. Most of the trees were planted during the British era while developing the new area outside the walled city. With the execution of these projects, hundreds of trees were axed in the last couple of years.

In the past decade, when the BRTS corridor was being constructed 858 trees were axed along the Mall Road and other lanes. As many as 368 big trees and 30 small trees located on both sides of the McLeod Road (from Aerodrome Road to GT Road) were axed to widen it. Similarly, 142 trees on the GT Road — from Bhandari Bridge to Guru Nanak Dev University — were axed for the BRTS project. Moreover, the government departments concerned do not have any record of the trees axed on various roads but the trees are missing.

Efforts were also being made to revive greenery. Around 2,500 ornamental trees were planted alongside the BRTS but they have failed to revive greenery which was made possible due to century-old trees.

Besides roadsides, a large number of trees were axed from the premises of various government offices. Trees along the canal rest house, power substation (Sultanwind) and Urban Haat were axed in the past.

Jagdish Singh, a local activist, said, “The tree-lined roads were the main character of the city. The Mall Road had trees and commuters and pedestrians used to enjoy a ride in the shade provided by trees. Now, in the scorching heat one can’t find shade on the roads. The saplings planted during the past few years would take five to 10 years to grow into trees. Moreover, the government axed native trees and planted the palms and such ornamental trees, which don’t have the shade”.

“A large number of trees in the city can be considered Heritage trees as these are flourishing for the last two centuries. Such trees need proper care from experts. Apart from this, the garden should not convert into sports complex. The sports complex and cycling tracks are required but not at the cost of trees,” said Dr Balwainder Singh, a heritage expert.

