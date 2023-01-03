Deposit passports by January 11, SGPC asks pilgrims

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 2

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has extended the document submission date for Sikh pilgrims who would be interested in visiting Gurdhams (Sikh shrines) in Pakistan on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi).

The pilgrims can now deposit their passports at the Yatra Department of the SGPC in Amritsar till January 11, 2023. Earlier, the last date for depositing the passports was December 31, 2022. This was confirmed by SGPC secretary Partap Singh.

Notably, every year, to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib in Pakistan, a jatha (group) of Sikh pilgrims is sent by the SGPC in the month of April.

He said along with their passports, the pilgrims will have to submit the recommendation of their area SGPC member besides a copy of identity proof. He appealed to the sangat to deposit their passports and required documents in time.