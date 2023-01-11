'Depute safai sewaks in proportion to population'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 10

In a meeting to review cleanliness and hygiene conditions in the city before the proposed G-20 summit in the city, District Planning Board Chairman Jaspreet Singh asked local officials to ensure that safai sewaks in each ward are deputed in proportion to the total population of that particular area.

Jaspreet Singh said over 1,700 safai sewaks are working in the city and they should be assigned the areas in proportion to the population in that particular area. He said the quantity of waste generated in a particular area depends upon the number of residents living in that area and their socio-economic condition.