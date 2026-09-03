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Home / Amritsar / Deserted stretch under railway overbridge in Amritsar raises security concern

Deserted stretch under railway overbridge in Amritsar raises security concern

Residents allege that incidents of snatching in the adjoining areas have increased over the past couple of years

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PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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People cross railway tracks under the overbridge in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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A railway overbridge (ROB) connecting the Islamabad area with Khalsa College on the main GT Road may have eased movement across the railway tracks, but the failure of the authorities to open the road beneath the bridge has left a crucial stretch virtually deserted, raising security concerns among residents of adjoining localities.

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The road underneath the overbridge at the 22 Number railway crossing continues to remain closed to traffic despite the completion of the bridge. With little or no vehicular movement, residents say the stretch has gradually turned into an isolated patch, particularly during the evening and night.

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Residents allege that incidents of snatching in the adjoining areas have increased over the past couple of years and fear that the deserted stretch could provide criminals with an easy escape route. They said regular traffic and public movement could act as a deterrent to anti-social elements while also improving surveillance in the area.

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Davinder Singh, a resident of a nearby locality, said that recently two bike-borne men with their faces covered allegedly snatched an earring from an elderly woman. The woman sustained injuries in the incident. Although the family did not lodge a complaint with the police, the incident has added to concerns among residents.

“The road remains deserted for long periods and there is hardly any public movement, especially after sunset. The authorities should open it to traffic so that the area does not become a safe passage or hiding place for criminals,” said another resident.

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While the ROB provides a direct link between the Islamabad side and Khalsa College on the main GT Road, commuters remain unable to use the road beneath the structure.

Residents said the issue was not merely one of convenience but also of public safety. They urged the authorities to complete the necessary work and reopen the road at the earliest. They also sought adequate street lighting and regular police patrolling to improve security in the area.

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