Desilting of Ravi intensified to reduce flood risk in border districts

Learning from the devastating floods of previous years, the Water Resources Department has accelerated desilting work on the Ravi river to improve its water-carrying capacity and reduce the risk of flooding in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts during the monsoon season.

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Sharing details, Executive Engineer (XEN) Vishavpal Goyal said the department is carrying out large-scale desilting operations at the Dharamkot Ghonewal complex along the Ravi. The work aims to remove silt and debris accumulated in the river channel, ensuring the smooth flow of floodwaters and protecting villages located near the International Border, he said.

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Recalling last year’s situation in Amritsar district, he said the Ravi breached its embankments at 23 locations, affecting 198 villages. The floods claimed 10 lives, destroyed crops spread across 59,793 acres and led to the death of 307 livestock. Within the Dharamkot Ghonewal complex alone, embankments were breached at six locations, leaving behind massive deposits of silt that reduced the river’s capacity to carry floodwaters safely.

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To address the problem, the department conducted detailed surveys and prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) in accordance with the National Framework for Sediment Management issued by the Government of India. The project was subsequently approved by the Joint State Technical Advisory Committee, comprising experts from the state government and the Central Government.

Goyal said the desilting work is being carried out under strict supervision using digital geo-fencing technology to ensure transparency and compliance. The excavated material is being stored at designated locations for emergency flood-control measures, including strengthening embankments and filling sandbags.

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He said the department is working on a war footing to safeguard lives, crops and livelihoods before peak monsoon flows arrive, while continuous monitoring of the project site is being carried out.