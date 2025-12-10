DT
Home / Amritsar / Despite awareness drives, waste burning continues unabated

Despite awareness drives, waste burning continues unabated

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:32 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
Smoke billows from the Bhagtanwala dump site in Amritsar on Tuesday.
Even as the district administration claims to be running awareness programmes across all blocks to curb open burning, thick smoke continues to rise from the Bhagtanwala dump site, causing severe air pollution in the surrounding areas. Some patches of the dump were seen burning releasing toxic fumes into the air. Locals said the smoke becomes heavier during the evening hours, making it difficult for them to breathe.

Sanjay Sharma, a resident of the area, alleged that the fire at the dump yard is never completely doused. “The flames may not be visible all the time, but the garbage keeps burning underneath. The smoke is continuously coming out of the dump site. People here are facing breathing problems, irritation in the eyes and throat, and many are scared to even step outdoors,” he said.

Sharma added that the administration has been promising action for years, but conditions remain unchanged. “They talk about awareness and management plans, but nothing improves on the ground. The smoke is harming children and elderly residents the most,” he said.

