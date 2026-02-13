Despite ban, buildings mushroom around Vallah ammunition depot

The area surrounding the Army ammunition dump located on the Amritsar-Attari bypass near Vallah village is witnessing rapid residential and commercial expansion despite a ban on construction within the restricted zone.

The development has raised serious safety and regulatory concerns, as the Works of Defence Act, 1903, prohibits any construction or commercial activity within 1,000 yards of an ammunition dump. However, over the past few years, several marriage palaces and commercial establishments have reportedly come up within a few metres of the sensitive installation. In addition, many existing buildings have been expanded and new residential structures have emerged in the vicinity.

While the Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing often acts against violators on the Sabzi Mandi side following complaints from Army authorities stationed at the dump, establishments located along the main bypass road, including marriage palaces and commercial units, have largely escaped action.

Residents of nearby colonies have alleged discriminatory enforcement, questioning who permitted commercial construction so close to the ammunition depot. They claim that selective action has encouraged further illegal construction within the restricted belt.

The ammunition dump is spread over approximately 120 acres and is divided into old and new sections. The land measuring 66 acres and 2 kanals for the old dump was requisitioned in 1966 and acquired in 1971. Gazette notifications were issued by the Punjab Government on March 20, 1970, and February 19, 1972. At present, no construction or habitation is legally permitted within 1,000 yards of the site.

Political leaders have raised the issue from time to time. Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu had earlier sought the relocation of the ammunition dump. In 2022, BJP candidate from the East constituency Jagmohan Singh Raju proposed reducing the no-activity zone from 1,000 yards to 350 yards after meeting senior Army officials. More recently, BJP leader Taranjit Singh Sandhu is learnt to have taken up the matter with the Defence Minister. However, no concrete decision has been announced regarding relocation or modification of the restricted zone.

On February 23, 2019, the MTP wing of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation sealed four marriage palaces — Utsav Forest Resort, Lily Resort, Grand Celebration and Western Villa — for allegedly violating norms near the dump. The action followed a major fire incident at one of the palaces located a few yards from the depot. However, the establishments reportedly broke open the seals and approached the court. All the marriage palaces are currently operational.

Officials of the Municipal Town Planning wing stated that one marriage palace was regularised in 2019 as it existed prior to the notification issued under the Works of Defence Act. Two other establishments located on the opposite side of the road have challenged the action in court, and the matter remains sub judice.