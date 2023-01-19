Despite ban, Chinese string sale continues

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, January 18

The recent incident in which a 28-year-old was badly injured by a dangling synthetic kite flying string has once again raised doubts about the implementation of the ban on the sale and use of the thread.

It has also brought to the fore the lethality of the acrylic string as the doctors had to apply 20 stitches on the deep cut on his throat.

Mishaps common Residents rued that kite injury incidents are becoming increasingly common.

They stated that riding a two-wheeler has become a risky affair these days as loose kite strings are seen dangling everywhere. They lamented that despite the ban on the sale and use of the thread, the police and local administration have failed to check such incidents.

Satinderjit sustained a minor cut on his finger when he caught hold of the string.

He added, “I generally cover my face with a cloth to prevent such injuries, but now I have realised that it does not offer much protection.”

