Despite govt change, plan for horticulture institute hangs fire

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 30

Despite the notification being issued way back in July 2022, the Punjab government is yet to acquire land for the Post Graduate Institute of Horticulture Research and Education (PGIHRE) in border district.

The SAD government had then transferred 100 acres of land at Attari village for the construction of research laboratories.

The notification seeking objections, if any, to purchase of land for the PGIHRE was issued on July 14 last year. The government has still not finalised the formalities for granting the necessary sanctions even after removing the objections.

It may be mentioned here that the then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had sanctioned the setting up of PGIHRE in Amritsar in 2015. The SAD government had then transferred 100 acres of land at the historical Attari village (Tehsil Lopoke) for the construction of research laboratories related to the institute. Another chunk of over 30 acres of land was required for the construction of administrative, academic and residential blocks on the main road near the holy city.

The site selection committee of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) had approved land in village Chhiddan (Tehsil Lopoke) for the purpose.

The previous Congress government also did not show interest in land acquisition for the institute. ICAR officials said the construction buildings on the land can start only after the land is registered in the name of ICAR.

The Centre is expected to give almost Rs 2,000 crore for the institute.