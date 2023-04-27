Despite govt claims, no drop in sand prices

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 26

Two months after the government had fixed the pit head selling price of sand at Rs 5.50 per cubic foot, it did not have any impact in the local market. As sand is being sold at Rs 48 per cubic foot.

Even two months after the government had fixed the pit head selling price of sand at Rs 5.50, its price escalated to Rs 48 per cubic foot in the local retail market.

Gurpreet Singh, dealing in sand at the local Jahajgarh area, said there was a moderate rate decline in prices of sand in February after the government had fixed its selling price at the pit head. However, all those gains were frittered away when it did not open the local sand mines situated in the Ajnala area.

The sand sourced from fixed pit head price was only available in Ludhiana but its quality was inferior. So, people do not like to buy it. On the other hand, locally available fine sand was of superior quality and high quality coarse sand came from Pathankot and the area its beyond.

Arshpreet Singh, a contractor, said the high cost of construction material was holding back people from mediocre means to carry out construction work. Earlier, the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government had capped the pit head selling price of sand at Rs 5 per cubic foot in November 2021.