Despite money spent, city still finds its lungs choked

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 19

Despite the announcement by the government of sparing another Rs 7 crore (approximately) to provide basic facilities besides a clean and pollution-free environment in the holy city, there has been no visible change in environmental conditions and the traffic situation.

Almost every year, residents face the problem of pollution during the early winter as smog engulfs the city and people complain of breathing problems and other ailments. To deal with it, the Municipal Corporation (MC) had even planned to procure anti-smog mist cannons.

A few years ago, the city was ranked among the 20 most polluted cities in the country by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Experts warned that the city required continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) and stricter implementation of the Rejuvenation of auto-rickshaws project through holistic interventions in consultation with the auto-rickshaw driver unions to replace diesel rickshaws with the ones running on cleaner fuels or even introducing e-rickshaws for public health and environmental protection.

Amritsar where population per square kilometre is higher within narrow streets, the effect of high level of suspended particles aggravates the situation further with more number of people getting exposed to toxic air.

Minister for Local Government Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the government decided to spend about Rs 7 crore on development works for the beautification of the city. About Rs 3.91 crore is being spent on providing and setting up a CNG-based crematorium. Rs 49 lakh was to be spent on the re-conditioning and development of various streets of Guru Amardas Avenue, which falls in ward number 3 under Phase-2. About Rs 1.51 crore will be spent on the redevelopment and beautification of 15 parks in Ward 6 of Pandura Sultanwind, which falls in South assembly constituency.

The minister said the department has already floated tenders online for these works and assured that corruption-free execution of work would bring in perceptible changes in surface infrastructure and environment.