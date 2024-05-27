Despite regular check, defacement of properties continues in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Despite a regular check by the district administration, the defacement of walls is going on during the election campaign. Be it roadside government buildings, bridges, pillars or private properties, some parts of them can be seen dotted with posters. Political parties and candidates are leaving no stone unturned and pasting posters on walls in the last week of campaigning. Some of the candidates have posted hundreds of posters on walls along roads.

On its part, the administration has regularly been monitoring roads, government and public properties to check use of the flex boards and hoardings for election campaigning or promotion of party candidates. The advertisement wing of the MC claimed that the Election Commission and the district administration are keeping a check on the hoardings and flex boards and no violation is being tolerated. However, political parties take it as a privilege to display posters on any public or private property.

Residents say the defacement of public properties will continue even after the end of the LS elections. The city witnesses thousands of tourists from all over the world daily and defacement leaves a bad impression on the visitors.

“The government has designated space for advertisements regarding polls. The candidates and political parties should display hoardings on the unipoles and advertisement panels, installed by the MC on all the city roads,” said Rakesh Kumar, a resident.

