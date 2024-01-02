Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, January 1

Attendance in government schools, which reopened after a week-long winter break, was far from satisfactory here on Monday. There are about 1,200 schools in the border district. The majority of these are in rural areas where attendance was extremely low in comparison to schools in urban areas.

Making matters worse was the severe cold experienced today in the district. In comparison to urban areas, rural areas recorded more fog reducing the visibility considerably on roads.

Parents, whose wards study in government schools, have demanded an extension in the winter break in the wake of the biting cold. They are not satisfied with the change in the school timings as it was not enough.

Teachers on anonymity said attendance in schools remained low. Only those schools, which are situated in the city, recorded good attendance. They said their unions never demand extension in holidays due to inclement weather as they were well paid and hired to teach. It is the government and officials concerned who need to assess the situation.

Unlike government schools, the majority of private schools of the city were closed due to winter vacation. They are likely to resume teaching by January 8.

Parents of students studying in government schools demanded that winter vacation be stretched as the inclement weather raised the risk of accidents and health issues for students. With the mercury plunging, parents and teachers are worried about the health of their wards. In the harsh weather, students of our school need care as many of them work post school. The need of the hour is to provide them with improved meals and also an extension in school holidays post-winter vacation.

Harjit Singh, father of a ward studying at Government School, Bhindi Saidan, near the International Border with Pakistan, said his daughter was already suffering from a cough. Adding to her woes, schools resumed functioning while there was no abating in the bone-chilling cold and dense fog.