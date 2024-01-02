 Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

Seeing biting cold, parents want extension in winter break

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

Students come out of a government school in Amritsar on Monday.



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, January 1

Attendance in government schools, which reopened after a week-long winter break, was far from satisfactory here on Monday. There are about 1,200 schools in the border district. The majority of these are in rural areas where attendance was extremely low in comparison to schools in urban areas.

Making matters worse was the severe cold experienced today in the district. In comparison to urban areas, rural areas recorded more fog reducing the visibility considerably on roads.

Parents, whose wards study in government schools, have demanded an extension in the winter break in the wake of the biting cold. They are not satisfied with the change in the school timings as it was not enough.

Teachers on anonymity said attendance in schools remained low. Only those schools, which are situated in the city, recorded good attendance. They said their unions never demand extension in holidays due to inclement weather as they were well paid and hired to teach. It is the government and officials concerned who need to assess the situation.

Unlike government schools, the majority of private schools of the city were closed due to winter vacation. They are likely to resume teaching by January 8.

Parents of students studying in government schools demanded that winter vacation be stretched as the inclement weather raised the risk of accidents and health issues for students. With the mercury plunging, parents and teachers are worried about the health of their wards. In the harsh weather, students of our school need care as many of them work post school. The need of the hour is to provide them with improved meals and also an extension in school holidays post-winter vacation.

Harjit Singh, father of a ward studying at Government School, Bhindi Saidan, near the International Border with Pakistan, said his daughter was already suffering from a cough. Adding to her woes, schools resumed functioning while there was no abating in the bone-chilling cold and dense fog.

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

