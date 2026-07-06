Despite SC ruling, implementation gaps remain

Need to develop inner sense of duty

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By declaring the right to safe pedestrian movement a fundamental right, the Supreme Court has reaffirmed that every citizen is entitled to enjoy the Freedom of Movement guaranteed under Article 19 and the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution. Inter alia, the Court’s guidelines can be effectively implemented through a range of measures: erecting physical barriers; towing away illegally parked vehicles; imposing fines on violators; constructing adequate underground parking facilities and installing speed-limit signs. Beyond the legal mandate, protecting pedestrians is fundamentally a matter of civic responsibility. Whether in Amritsar or any other city, our success in addressing the menace will depend on how effectively we engage local community leaders, awareness groups, municipal councillors, market associations and resident welfare organisations, while simultaneously strengthening the enforcement capacity of the police and civic authorities. Those who break rules should face penalties. Repeat offenders deserve exemplary punishment. We can draw inspiration from Chandigarh, which has demonstrated that disciplined urban planning and strict enforcement can create pedestrian-friendly streets. Ultimately, the “Save Our Footpaths” movement must project a humane and inclusive vision. Lasting civic responsibility cannot be enforced solely through penalties; it must arise from an inner sense of duty. That spirit should be nurtured from an early age through awareness programmes.

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Abhyam Sharma

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Collective commitment required

The significance of pedestrian rights has been reaffirmed by the Supreme Court’s decision to take suo motu cognisance of the issue. The Court has emphasised that the lives and safety of pedestrians deserve the highest constitutional protection. The Court has issued a series of mandatory directions, including restrictions on new construction along highways, stringent parking regulations for heavy vehicles and licencing controls. It has further directed the installation of speed-detection systems, improved night-time signage, guard rails, advanced traffic management systems and emergency call boxes. Equally significant is the Court’s emphasis on strengthening emergency response mechanisms to improve accident survival rates. Beyond implementing these directions, a coordinated, multi-pronged strategy involving administrative authorities, police, medical institutions, urban planners and civil society organisations is essential. Roadside encroachments should be removed without exception. Violators of traffic and parking regulations should face substantial penalties. Timely road repairs, well-illuminated pedestrian crossings and footpath indicators and round-the-clock emergency medical and first-aid facilities must become integral components of urban planning. Equally important, vendors and other encroachers must be prevented from occupying footpaths. Achieving these objectives will require the collective commitment of municipal councillors, civic bodies, resident welfare associations, market associations, civil society organisations and even vehicle insurance companies.

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Dr Madhuri Sharma

Ensure footpaths are obstruction-free

The Supreme Court’s recognition of safe, well-demarcated footpaths as a fundamental right is a timely reminder that our cities must prioritise people over vehicles but but Amritsar is far from prepared. Many footpaths are broken, encroached upon by vendors, or occupied by illegally parked vehicles, forcing pedestrians onto busy roads and exposing them to needless danger. The problem extends beyond the city’s main roads. In many residential colonies and avenues, footpaths have been encroached upon by influential individuals who appear to enjoy political or administrative patronage. Such illegal occupation of public spaces often goes unchallenged, reflecting a disturbing failure of civic governance and law enforcement. The Municipal Corporation must ensure that footpaths remain continuous, obstruction-free and properly maintained. It should take firm action against encroachments and illegal parking, provide safe pedestrian crossings, improve street lighting and ensure that every new road project incorporates pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. Like roads, footpaths require regular inspection, timely repairs and sustained maintenance. A truly smart city is one where walking is safe, convenient and dignified for every citizen. Protecting pedestrians is not merely an infrastructure concern; it is a constitutional obligation.

Bholla Singh Sidhu

Protecting pedestrian infra official duty

The Supreme Court has held that citizens have a fundamental right to walk safely on properly demarcated footpaths. The Court observed that the right to walk forms an integral part of the freedoms guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21. The Apex Court further held that municipal corporations, panchayats and urban development authorities bear a constitutional responsibility to construct, maintain and protect pedestrian infrastructure. It also clarified that where these obligations are breached, resulting in injury or loss of life, affected citizens or their families are entitled to seek appropriate legal remedies.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Reclaim encroached sidewalks

By affirming that pedestrian rights must receive priority in the design and management of public roads, the Supreme Court has sent an unequivocal message that cities must be planned for people, not merely for vehicles. Yet, the ground reality in Amritsar reveals how far the city remains from fulfilling this mandate. Amritsar was never designed to accommodate today’s rapidly expanding traffic. Unfortunately, its recent urban growth has largely favoured motor vehicles at the expense of pedestrians. Walking through many parts of the city has become hazardous. Where footpaths exist, they are frequently obstructed by encroachments and illegally parked vehicles. For Amritsar to evolve into a truly people-friendly city, the Municipal Corporation must adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards protecting pedestrian spaces. Reclaiming encroached footpaths should be a priority, accompanied by strict enforcement against illegal parking and unauthorised occupation of public walkways. Simultaneously, road improvement projects must incorporate continuous, well-lit and universally accessible pedestrian pathways. Reorienting Amritsar to give pedestrians the dignity, safety and priority they deserve is not merely an urban planning objective—it is a constitutional obligation.

Ronak Bhargav

Stringent enforcement of law important

What an irony that the Supreme Court of India has had to remind us of one of the most basic constitutional rights—the Right of Pedestrians to Walk Safely on Public Footpaths. While the Court has declared this right to be fundamental, the reality on the ground in Amritsar tells a very different story. Across the city, footpaths have been taken over by encroachments. In many areas, pedestrians have lost the space meant for them and are compelled to walk on busy roads. Unfortunately, road inspectors and civic authorities have seldom succeeded in keeping footpaths free from encroachments. Even when anti-encroachment drives are conducted, they are often reduced to temporary exercises, with the confiscated goods or structures reappearing within days. Encroachments around places of worship present an even greater challenge. Civic authorities are often reluctant to act for fear of provoking controversy or hurting religious sentiments. The problem extends beyond religious places. It is not uncommon to see motorists parking on footpaths outside Company Bagh or stopping their vehicles in the middle of the road near Shivala Mandir to offer prayers. From Chatiwind Gate to the outer stretches of the city, illegal encroachments have become a familiar sight. Whether due to official indifference, weak enforcement or political interference, unauthorised occupations of public spaces continue to flourish. On the rare occasions when officials attempt to enforce the law, vested interests often intervene. Correcting this situation requires the collective resolve of the Municipal Corporation, the police, market associations, religious institutions and the public. If necessary, professionally supervised private enforcement agencies may be engaged to assist civic authorities in ensuring compliance. Ultimately, however, no reform will succeed unless there is an unwavering commitment on the part of every enforcement agency to implement the verdict in letter and spirit.

Madhu Sharma

Impose hefty fines on encroachers

Amritsar has little respect for pedestrians. Much of the blame lies with the local administration, which fails to free footpaths from illegal encroachments. Of course, the countless shopkeepers and street vendors occupying them deserve equal blame. I have often seen inspections being carried out to curb encroachments, but the moment officials leave, everything returns to normal. Officials should conduct surprise checks and immediately fine anyone found encroaching on footpaths. One of the biggest encroachments takes place every Sunday, when sellers of second-hand clothes occupy the footpaths from Hall Gate to Town Hall. There seems to be no check on this. As someone who walks extensively around the city, I experience this problem first-hand. Pedestrians are often forced onto the road, with vehicles passing dangerously close. In the past, many people have even been hit by vehicles. We should not forget that our city welcomes tourists from across the world, many of whom enjoy exploring destinations on foot. By failing to protect our footpaths, we are neglecting not only our residents but also our visitors.

Rameshinder Singh Sandhu

Call to redesign cities

The Supreme Court has declared that the Right to Walk Safely on Demarcated Footpaths is a fundamental right. This right is paramount and takes precedence over the movement of all vehicles, including bicycles. In our country, pedestrians are losing their lives on roads every day, and the number of fatalities continues to rise each year. This alarming trend highlights the urgent need to prioritise pedestrian safety. Unfortunately, in Amritsar, footpaths on most roads are encroached upon, forcing pedestrians onto busy roads. The Municipal Corporation must take steps to reclaim, develop and maintain safe walkways. This historic judgment is far more than a legal pronouncement—it is a call to redesign our cities with people, not vehicles, at the centre of urban planning.

Prof BD Sharma

Implementation is the real issue

As part of the Smart City project, walking plazas have been constructed at several places alongside roads, but the condition of these so-called walking plazas is poor. They are covered with shrubs, sand, tree branches and dry leaves. Wild grass grows unchecked in many areas, and in some places there are shanties where underprivileged people live. They cook, sleep, and sometimes even attend to basic needs there. In such a situation, where is the question of pedestrian rights? The real issue is the implementation of the Supreme Court’s directions. These rulings will have no effect unless the authorities genuinely mean what they say and strictly enforce them.

Brig Harcharan Singh

Pedestrian-only zones need to be created

The Supreme Court has rightly recognised safe, demarcated footpaths as a fundamental right. However, implementing this in Amritsar is a major challenge. The city has a centuries-old layout with many narrow roads and congested markets that leave little space for dedicated pedestrian pathways. Rapid growth in the number of cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, street vendors and pedestrians has further increased pressure on the existing road infrastructure. Providing separate lanes or footpaths throughout the city is difficult because road widening is often not feasible in densely populated areas. Instead, Amritsar needs practical solutions such as reclaiming encroached footpaths, improving traffic management, creating pedestrian-only zones in busy markets, enforcing strict parking regulations, and promoting public transport. Future road projects should include well-designed footpaths from the planning stage. While achieving safe walkways across the entire city will take time, phased improvements can significantly enhance pedestrian safety without disrupting traffic and tourism.

Dr Astha

Equip crossings with “green man” signal

Walking on the roads of Amritsar has become increasingly unsafe. Every day, pedestrians are at the mercy of vehicle drivers. Crossing a busy road often turns into a life-threatening experience. The situation is made worse because most footpaths have been encroached upon by shopkeepers. Instead of serving the people for whom they were built, these sidewalks have become extensions of commercial establishments. As a result, pedestrians are forced to walk on the carriageway, weaving through fast-moving traffic and exposing themselves to unnecessary danger. Even zebra crossings near traffic signals, meant to provide safe passage, are routinely blocked by vehicles. Sadly, such violations often go unchecked, despite the presence of traffic police. Road safety rules lose their meaning if they are not enforced consistently. The observations of the Supreme Court regarding the rights and safety of pedestrians must be implemented with sincerity. Safe and unobstructed footpaths are not a privilege but a basic civic right. Many Western countries offer simple yet effective solutions. Footpaths are kept completely free from encroachments, and pedestrian crossings are equipped with “green man” signals. At the press of a button, vehicular traffic stops, allowing people to cross the road safely and with dignity. These are neither expensive nor complicated measures. Why can’t we adopt similar practices in our cities? Amritsar urgently needs more zebra crossings, pedestrian-friendly traffic signals, and strict enforcement of road safety regulations. The Municipal Corporation must act with determination to remove all encroachments from footpaths and ensure that they remain reserved exclusively for pedestrians. Road safety is a shared responsibility. While the authorities must provide safe infrastructure and enforce the law, citizens must cultivate the habit of respecting traffic rules and giving pedestrians the priority they deserve. A city becomes truly modern not merely through wider roads or taller buildings, but by how safely and respectfully it treats its pedestrians. Making Amritsar walkable is not just an administrative necessity—it is a measure of our civic values and our commitment to human dignity.

Dr Akashdeep Singh

Customers prefer on-the-way vendors

Though courts in the country have repeatedly ruled in public interest—for instance, that groundwater should not be used for construction—such orders are often ignored. Now, even after the Supreme Court’s ruling on the right to use footpaths, most sidewalks are occupied by street vendors, rehri-walas, and mechanics. Roadside vending is a large informal market in India, and no government has been fully able to remove such encroachments. Over time, it has become part of our vendor-public culture. Many sellers cannot afford rented or permanent shops, so they rely on public footpaths or mobile stalls for livelihood. In Amritsar, rehri markets were created at a few locations, but they did not succeed, as customers prefer convenient on-the-way vendors. Similarly, scooter mechanics often have no designated space and operate from roadsides and footpaths. Given this reality, it may not be possible to fully clear all footpaths without affecting the livelihoods of a large number of people. Perhaps only 5–10 per cent of footpaths can realistically be kept free, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling. There are many such public interest directions from courts that remain poorly implemented.

PS Batty

Effective monitoring necessary

The Supreme Court’s decision is a welcome step. As in other instances, the success of such measures on the ground largely depends on the honest intent of the bureaucratic machinery and the political class. Effective monitoring of compliance is another important factor. Citizens in general, and civil society in particular, must remain vigilant and demanding. In the case of Amritsar, it should not be expected that wonders will happen, even in select areas. We witness daily traffic chaos, while the authorities either appear helpless or remain unconcerned. At the very least, roads in busy areas should first be cleared of encroachments before the idea of a “right to walk” can be meaningfully implemented. Not much more can realistically be expected.

Dr Manmohan Singh

Lack of civic sense root cause

Fundamental rights are often encroached upon because we do not feel it is our duty to respect the rights of others. In Amritsar, this sense is largely missing. Footpaths meant for pedestrians are occupied not only by roadside vendors but also by shopkeepers, who routinely use them as an extension to display their goods. We, the Ambarsaris, have experienced this situation since birth. It almost feels like part of the culture. Once or twice a year, enforcement agencies briefly act, and it becomes news, but the problem soon returns. The root cause is a lack of civic sense. The solution lies in both the use of authority and public education. Educational institutions, especially schools, can play a pivotal role in shaping young minds and creating social awareness, along with strict enforcement of law. Ensuring pedestrians’ rights requires determined and consistent effort.

Dr Arun Mehra

Agencies must work in tandem

The Supreme Court’s “Right to Walk” ruling applies to Amritsar as well. However, Amritsar is not fully geared up for implementation of this ruling due to a lack of civic sense among residents, as well as a lackadaisical approach by local authorities. It is the constitutional duty of local bodies such as urban development agencies and the Municipal Corporation to ensure well-demarcated and properly maintained footpaths. Ironically, pedestrian walkways are often not marked with clear yellow lines or visible signboards, which encourages encroachment by vendors, hoardings, and parked vehicles, leaving little space for walkers. Even pedestrian crossings at traffic signals are frequently occupied by vehicles and are rarely challaned. High-footfall areas such as Heritage Street near the Golden Temple and Durgiana Temple are heavily encroached by vendors. Areas like Hall Bazaar, Katra Jaimal Singh, and Lawrence Road are often used for vehicle parking. Even ISBT and railway station approach roads are not spared, with vendors, autos, and taxi operators occupying pedestrian space. Long-route private buses have also turned roads and surrounding footpaths near bus stands and railway stations into permanent parking zones. The MC and police must take concrete steps for enforcement. Authorities should also ensure safe walkways for schoolchildren and create clearly demarcated school zones with proper footpaths, as envisaged in the ruling. The MC and Amritsar Development Authority (ADA), along with the traffic police, are constitutional duty-bearers for maintaining footpaths, and enforcement is part of their responsibility. Any violation or failure in this regard should entitle citizens to seek accountability and compensation from the authorities. These agencies must work in coordination and act decisively to ensure free and safe walkways for citizens.

Anil Vinayak

Sustained enforcement absent

The Supreme Court’s recognition of safe, demarcated footpaths as a fundamental right underlines the responsibility of urban authorities to reclaim pedestrian spaces. In Amritsar, however, footpaths on several major roads have virtually disappeared due to encroachments by vendors, commercial establishments and illegally parked vehicles. As a result, pedestrians are forced to walk in the middle of busy roads, exposing them to speeding traffic. The stretch on Majitha Road near Guru Nanak Hospital and Ghala Mala Chowk is a glaring example where footpaths are either blocked or unusable. Similar conditions exist on several roads in Ranjit Avenue and other posh localities, showing that the problem is citywide rather than confined to congested markets. Although the Municipal Corporation periodically conducts anti-encroachment drives, sustained enforcement remains absent, allowing footpaths to be reoccupied within days.

RP Singh

Many busy roads cry for footpaths

Beyond encroachments, many busy roads in Amritsar do not have footpaths at all, making walking unsafe and inconvenient. Several residential and arterial roads were developed primarily for motor vehicles, with little consideration for pedestrians. Consequently, people are compelled to share the carriageway with fast-moving traffic, especially near schools, hospitals, markets and bus stops. Urban planners have long pointed out that Amritsar lacks adequate pedestrian infrastructure and performs poorly on walkability. A GNDU study found that residents would prefer to walk more if proper pathways and shaded pedestrian facilities were available. Improving pedestrian safety now requires more than constructing footpaths. It calls for continuous, obstruction-free walkways, safe road crossings, traffic-calming measures, better street lighting and universal accessibility for children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Walking should be treated as an essential mode of transport, not an afterthought.

JP Singh

Inadequate infra leads to accidents

Pedestrians remain among the most vulnerable road users in Amritsar, with inadequate infrastructure contributing to serious accidents and fatalities. A joint study by Guru Nanak Dev University’s Guru Ramdas School of Planning, Punjab Government traffic advisors and NGO Rahgeer found that pedestrians are frequently forced onto the carriageway because footpaths are occupied by vendors and parked vehicles. The three-year study concluded that pedestrians and two-wheeler riders are the principal victims of road crashes, with cars responsible for most fatal collisions. The study also identified several accident black spots across the city. Amritsar recorded 25 road accident deaths in the first half of 2025 and 62 fatalities during 2024, while experts linked many of these tragedies to poor pedestrian infrastructure and encroached footpaths. The Supreme Court’s ruling should therefore become a catalyst for redesigning city roads with pedestrian safety as the first priority.

Kewal Ram