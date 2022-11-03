Detainees in jail to be informed about case status: District judge

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 2

District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa today said efforts have begun to inform every prisoner and detainee in the jail about the current status of their case. Under the scheme, volunteers of the District Legal Services Authority and the students of Amritsar Law College will go to the jail and collect information about each prisoner and give them information about the ongoing cases against them.

Randhawa said there are about 3,300 prisoners and convicts in the jail. She said it is often seen that many convicts do not even have the basic information about the cases pending against them and the crime for which they are in jail and also the stage in which their case is. Besides, they are often not aware whether any lawyer has been engaged by his family or whether that lawyer had applied for his bail or not.

She said that according to the instructions of the National Legal Services Authority and the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, teams of lawyers and law students are being sent to the Central Jail, Amritsar to inform the detainees and prisoners about the status of their cases and other facts. Along with this, case information cards will be prepared for the detainees and prisoners so that they have correct information and those detainees or prisoners who cannot appoint a lawyer to pursue their case will be referred to the District Legal Services Authority, Amritsar, who will also provide free legal services to them.

Pushpinder Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Amritsar, was also present on the occasion.

DLSA volunteers will collect info

