Dev works worth Rs 14L launched in dist village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 29

Public Works and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Saturday said the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government was committed to providing city-like facilities in the villages of the state. Inaugurating development works worth Rs 14 lakh at Saidon Lahil village here on Saturday, the PWD Minister said the state government would upgrade rural infrastructure on the pattern of the cities. These development works inaugurated included construction of the ring road around the village and installation of interlocking tiles around it.

Earlier, Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO heard the grievances of people at Jeevan Pandher and Saidon Lahil villages. He said on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, under the ‘Sarkar Tuhade Duar’ programme, it would try to reach out to maximum people to know their grievances and resolve these on the spot. He said people would not have to go to the district-level offices for their complaints as these were being resolved at the village level.

ETO said the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had adopted a zero tolerance policy towards corruption so that the government system could be made transparent and people-friendly.

