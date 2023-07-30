Dev works worth Rs 14L launched in dist village

Amritsar, July 29
Public Works and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Saturday said the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government was committed to providing city-like facilities in the villages of the state. Inaugurating development works worth Rs 14 lakh at Saidon Lahil village here on Saturday, the PWD Minister said the state government would upgrade rural infrastructure on the pattern of the cities. These development works inaugurated included construction of the ring road around the village and installation of interlocking tiles around it.
Earlier, Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO heard the grievances of people at Jeevan Pandher and Saidon Lahil villages. He said on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, under the ‘Sarkar Tuhade Duar’ programme, it would try to reach out to maximum people to know their grievances and resolve these on the spot. He said people would not have to go to the district-level offices for their complaints as these were being resolved at the village level.
ETO said the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had adopted a zero tolerance policy towards corruption so that the government system could be made transparent and people-friendly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...
Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...
Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill
The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for con...
ISRO successfully places Singapore's DS-SAR, 6 other satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...