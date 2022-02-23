400 students take part in week-long ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ at GNDU on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 22

The week-long ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’, a national mega science event, which is being held across all public universities and higher educational institutions, kicked off at GNDU on Tuesday.

The event is being held from February 22 to February 28 by the Vigyan Prasar under its flagship programme — Science and Technology Communication, Popularisation and Extension — under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture and the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology. It is part of activities initiated under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Bindiya Arora, local coordinator, said on the first day, over 400 students and teachers from various places in Punjab participated in the event.

Academicians and Padma Shree recipient Dinesh Singh was the chief guest. Currently Chancellor of KR Mangalam University, he emphasised the need of interdisciplinary study in all science fields. He told the audience about scientists’ contributions to global research and development. He motivated the students to develop a scientific temperament.

The week-long festival will host activities such as science exhibitions, book fair, screening of films based on scientific discoveries, vigyan safari and photo booth. Eminent speakers and scientists will interact with students.

“The week-long festival will comprise competitions on themes related to science and technology. Students of various institutions of Punjab will learn about the advancements and developments in the domain of science and technology,” said Arora.